ExxonMobil (XOM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of ExxonMobil worth $363,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 88,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 268,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ExxonMobil opened at $81.28 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from ExxonMobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ExxonMobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

About ExxonMobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

