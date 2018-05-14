Express Scripts (ESRX) Short Interest Update

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,485,277 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the April 13th total of 12,159,674 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,026,563 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Express Scripts in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group cut Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Express Scripts opened at $72.80 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Express Scripts has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $368,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

