Express Scripts (ESRX) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Express Scripts earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9809555287385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. William Blair lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

ESRX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.67. 3,075,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.59%. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,525,287.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $368,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

