Expeditors International (EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $73.05

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 32003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Expeditors International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Expeditors International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Expeditors International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.63.

The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Expeditors International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Expeditors International’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $290,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $137,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,784.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,784,235 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Expeditors International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

