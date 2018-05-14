Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

News stories about Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everspin Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.9239125099052 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everspin Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Everspin Technologies traded up $0.22, hitting $8.80, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,623. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. research analysts expect that Everspin Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.