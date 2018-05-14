Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Everest Re Group makes up approximately 0.7% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,979,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.58, for a total transaction of $244,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group opened at $228.29 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.81 and a 1 year high of $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($0.06). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

