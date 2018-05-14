Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 15th.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.01. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparels in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

