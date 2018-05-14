ETS-Lindgren (ESE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ETS-Lindgren (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESE. B. Riley set a $71.00 price target on ETS-Lindgren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised ETS-Lindgren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ETS-Lindgren traded down $0.55, reaching $55.30, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 54,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,395. ETS-Lindgren has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.00.

ETS-Lindgren (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $174.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. ETS-Lindgren had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 10.53%. ETS-Lindgren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ETS-Lindgren will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ETS-Lindgren news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $265,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETS-Lindgren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ETS-Lindgren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETS-Lindgren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ETS-Lindgren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETS-Lindgren by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ETS-Lindgren

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

