Essex Property Trust (ESS) Insider John F. Burkart Sells 2,500 Shares

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Essex Property Trust traded down $0.37, reaching $242.06, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,079. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $240.18 and a 52 week high of $242.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $347.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $241.99 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

