Ernest S. Rady Buys 64,125 Shares of American Assets Trust (AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 64,125 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,246,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Assets Trust traded down $0.02, reaching $35.23, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 544,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,778. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,358,000. American Assets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,467,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,321,000 after buying an additional 242,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after buying an additional 227,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 169,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

