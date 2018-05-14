Equity Investment Corp Has $99.04 Million Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $99,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

