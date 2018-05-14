Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $39.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $39.18. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2018 earnings at $18.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $89.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $105.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKNG. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,260.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,071.99 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,630.56 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total transaction of $7,936,550.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total transaction of $227,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,933,022. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $37,281,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

