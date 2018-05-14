Equinix (EQIX) Insider Yau Tat Lee Sells 5,960 Shares

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,271.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EQIX traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $397.95. 273,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $396.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.95.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
