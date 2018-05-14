Equinix (EQIX) Insider Yau Tat Lee Sells 5,960 Shares

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,271.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $397.95. 273,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $396.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.95.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

