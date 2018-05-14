Epizyme (EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). Epizyme posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann set a $24.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Epizyme traded up $0.05, hitting $15.70, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,746. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 1,748.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 184,843 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

