EP Energy (EPE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

EPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EP Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on EP Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on EP Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on EP Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on EP Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EP Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.87.

EP Energy opened at $2.88 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $724.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. EP Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.76 million. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. research analysts anticipate that EP Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EP Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of EP Energy by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EP Energy by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EP Energy by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EP Energy by 150.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

