Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Envision Healthcare accounts for 1.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in Envision Healthcare by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Envision Healthcare by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envision Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Envision Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Envision Healthcare to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of Envision Healthcare opened at $42.32 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Envision Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Envision Healthcare had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

