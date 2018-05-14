ENGlobal (ENG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ENGlobal earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.695234744179 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ENGlobal stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 76,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,657. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

