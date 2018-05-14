Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership (EEP) & Buckeye Partners (BPL) Head to Head Comparison

Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership (NYSE: EEP) and Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Buckeye Partners pays an annual dividend of $5.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners pays out 152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Buckeye Partners has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership and Buckeye Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership 2 6 1 0 1.89 Buckeye Partners 1 10 2 0 2.08

Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.09%. Buckeye Partners has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Buckeye Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Buckeye Partners is more favorable than Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership.

Profitability

This table compares Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership and Buckeye Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership 8.43% 5.69% 2.57% Buckeye Partners 12.11% 9.58% 4.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Buckeye Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership and Buckeye Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership $2.43 billion 1.35 $282.00 million $0.80 12.53 Buckeye Partners $3.65 billion 1.62 $478.80 million $3.32 12.08

Buckeye Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership. Buckeye Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Buckeye Partners beats Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enbridge Energy, Limited Partnership

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States. Its North Dakota crude oil system comprises approximately 660 miles, has 12 pump stations, delivery points, and storage facilities; and Mid-Continent system includes approximately 20 million barrels of storage capacity. The company serves integrated oil companies, independent oil producers, refiners, and marketers. Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. operates as a general partner of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. The company was formerly known as Lakehead Pipe Line Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in 2001. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 56 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services in the New York Harbor on the East Coast and Corpus Christi, Texas in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, as well as The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean, Northwest Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. This segment owns and operates 22 liquid petroleum products and crude oil terminals. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, propane, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

