Enbridge (ENB) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $613,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Enbridge opened at $33.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.34. Enbridge had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.5295 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 138.96%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

