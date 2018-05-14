Emcor (EME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emcor (NYSE:EME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Emcor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. Emcor has a twelve month low of $61.97 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

Emcor (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Emcor had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Emcor will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. Emcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emcor by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after buying an additional 364,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emcor by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 287,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Emcor by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 169,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emcor by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,280,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,469,000 after buying an additional 167,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Emcor by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 233,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

