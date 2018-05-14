Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $470,000 Position in Amazon.com (AMZN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Blue Granite Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Granite Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total value of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,967 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,602.91 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $780.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $927.00 and a 12-month high of $1,638.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,702.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

