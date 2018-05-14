Edelman Financial Services LLC Sells 23,374 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Edelman Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,374 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Edelman Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edelman Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF opened at $38.44 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.