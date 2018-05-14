Edelman Financial Services LLC Has $224.56 Million Stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (IEI)

Edelman Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,861,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF makes up 2.2% of Edelman Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edelman Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $224,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,245,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,192,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 996,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 812,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after acquiring an additional 199,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 704,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,967,000 after acquiring an additional 311,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.23 on Monday. ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a one year low of $1,994.28 and a one year high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a boost from ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES 3-7 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.