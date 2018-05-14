eBay (EBAY) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,226,788 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 469,017 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $330,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,513 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,368 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other eBay news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 131,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $5,680,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $464,927.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,726.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,205 shares of company stock worth $15,576,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

