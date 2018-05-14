Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Stake Decreased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate alerts:

NYSE:EFR opened at $14.61 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

In related news, insider Craig P. Russ bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.