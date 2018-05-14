e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $10,635.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.01682290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004607 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015350 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017104 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038257 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,722,953 coins and its circulating supply is 16,797,013 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

