Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nomura reduced their target price on Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo opened at $54.45 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

