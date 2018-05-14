Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $539,000 in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,016.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,134.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,400 shares of company stock worth $138,944. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust opened at $27.81 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.66. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OFC. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.