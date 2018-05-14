Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $627,000 Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,477,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,712,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,680,000 after buying an additional 100,368 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,667,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,636,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,112,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after buying an additional 192,842 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International opened at $43.74 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

