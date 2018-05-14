Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 30,041 CNO Financial Group (CNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 445,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 410,283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 343,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 453,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,063,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,337,000 after purchasing an additional 324,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

