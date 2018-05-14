Ducommun (DCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) will announce $145.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Ducommun reported sales of $140.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $590.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $590.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $610.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $616.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.23 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,463.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. 1,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.61. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

