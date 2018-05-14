DTE Energy (DTE) Stake Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in DTE Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $135,400.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,815.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $97.66 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 63.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

