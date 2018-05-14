DSW (DSW) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $24.55

DSW, Inc. (NYSE:DSW) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 51288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.46 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts expect that DSW, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSW news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 217,410 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 748,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 598,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,951,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,647,000 after buying an additional 354,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DSW by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

