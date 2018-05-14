Dover Co. (DOV) Position Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 158.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dover by 891.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $93,384.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

Dover opened at $77.13 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

