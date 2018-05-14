Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC (DM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dominion Cove Point LNG Co LLC (NYSE:DM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other Dominion Cove Point LNG news, major shareholder Grid Plc National sold 6,783,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $171,348,001.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WS Management Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 76,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 73,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dominion Cove Point LNG by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DM opened at $14.80 on Monday. Dominion Cove Point LNG has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Cove Point LNG (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Dominion Cove Point LNG had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Dominion Cove Point LNG will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.334 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Cove Point LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Dominion Cove Point LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.26%.

Dominion Cove Point LNG Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

