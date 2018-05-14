district0x Price Tops $0.0903 (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One district0x token can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, ChaoEX, Upbit and Gate.io. district0x has a market cap of $54.17 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00022500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000861 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00762799 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00148336 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00095243 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x’s genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Mercatox, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, ChaoEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.