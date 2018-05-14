Dish Network (DISH) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dish Network were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dish Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,346 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dish Network by 102.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Dish Network by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dish Network by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dish Network during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dish Network alerts:

In other Dish Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of Dish Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,190 shares of company stock worth $279,087 in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Citigroup upgraded Dish Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dish Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Dish Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dish Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Dish Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dish Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Dish Network opened at $31.38 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Dish Network has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Dish Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Dish Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dish Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dish Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for Dish Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dish Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.