Dish Network (DISH) Bonds Drop 1.1% During Trading

An issue of Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) debt fell 1.1% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on July 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $86.67 and were trading at $89.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Barclays dropped their target price on Dish Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dish Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dish Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Dish Network in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dish Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Dish Network traded up $0.45, reaching $31.83, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,930,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,800. Dish Network has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Dish Network had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dish Network’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dish Network will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $27,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $279,087 in the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Dish Network by 95.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,295,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dish Network by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dish Network by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Dish Network by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dish Network by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

