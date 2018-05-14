Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Discovery Communications traded down $0.27, reaching $22.57, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 164,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,043. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 5,747.1% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

