Diploma (DPLM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($16.28) to GBX 1,300 ($17.63) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPLM. Numis Securities downgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.63) to GBX 1,350 ($18.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,365 ($18.52) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,279 ($17.35).

Get Diploma alerts:

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,241 ($16.83) on Monday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,270 ($17.23).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.