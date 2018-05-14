Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,725 Shares of Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,448,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,005,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,653,000 after buying an additional 1,641,314 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,246,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,147,000 after buying an additional 1,396,538 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,439,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,816,000 after buying an additional 1,223,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,611,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after buying an additional 1,189,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $45,536,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hubert Weber sold 10,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $478,668.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International opened at $39.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

