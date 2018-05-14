Digital Turbine (APPS) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.07

News headlines about Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Digital Turbine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.1339333862652 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

APPS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,971. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $126.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, app advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Content. The Advertising segment offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices; Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers; and mobile user acquisition platform that allows mobile advertisers to engage with right customers for their applications.

