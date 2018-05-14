Digital Bullion Gold Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Bullion Gold alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00186336 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001337 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Profile

Digital Bullion Gold (CRYPTO:DBG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. The official website for Digital Bullion Gold is digitalbulliongold.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Bullion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Bullion Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.