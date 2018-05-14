DigiCube Price Tops $0.0002 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. DigiCube has a market cap of $422,165.00 and $1,264.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiCube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiCube has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00164108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019430 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012264 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010894 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000627 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DigiCube Coin Profile

DigiCube (CUBE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com . DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS

Buying and Selling DigiCube

DigiCube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiCube using one of the exchanges listed above.

