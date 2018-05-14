Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. ValuEngine upgraded Dexcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dexcom from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dexcom from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dexcom from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dexcom in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Dexcom opened at $86.80 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Dexcom has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -149.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Dexcom had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Dexcom will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Dexcom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,505.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 17,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $1,454,960.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,932,994.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,362 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dexcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Dexcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dexcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dexcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dexcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

