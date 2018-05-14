Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,977 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 48.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.16. Devon Energy has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

