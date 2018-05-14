Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,383. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

