Deutsche Bank AG Has $638,000 Stake in First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 137.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of First Bancorp worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $28.11 on Monday. First Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.66.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 4th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

