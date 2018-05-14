Deutsche Bank AG Has $614,000 Holdings in NexGen Energy (NXE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 709.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of NexGen Energy worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,532 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 746,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NexGen Energy opened at $2.00 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

