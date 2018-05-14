Deutsche Bank AG Has $601,000 Stake in Trecora Resources (TREC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,120 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Trecora Resources worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Trecora Resources opened at $13.25 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $299.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,720,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,564 shares of company stock valued at $810,127. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

